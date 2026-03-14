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We're back with the final installment of our NBA Saturday predictions and pick as we head out West for this final showdown. The Sacramento Kings (16-51) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) for their third meeting this season, Los Angeles leading the series 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Kings-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are last in 15th-place in the Western Conference, most recently falling 117-109 to the Charlotte Hornets. They're just 4-6 over their last 10 games, but two of those wins have come in the last three games and they're hoping to build some kind of momentum on the road.

The Los Angeles Clippers are eighth in the Western standings after most recently beating the Chicago Bulls 119-108. They've won four games in a row and seven of their last eight outings to finally surpass .500, so expect their success to continue as the home favorites in this one.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Kings vs. Clippers Odds

Sacramento Kings: +13.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Clippers: -13.5 (-112)

Over: 231.5 (-108)

Under: 231.5 (-112)

Kings vs. Clippers Key Injuries

Sacramento: Malik Monk (ankle – Questionable) / Devin Carter (calf – OUT) / Drew Eubanks (thumb – OUT) / De'Andre Hunter (eye – OUT) / Zach LaVine (finger – OUT) / Keegan Murray (ankle – OUT) / Domantas Sabonis (knee – OUT)

Los Angeles: NOT YET SUBMITTED (awaiting update)



Kings vs. Clippers Betting Trends

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The Los Angeles Clippers are 19-13 at home. The Sacramento Kings are 5-28 on the road.

The Clippers are 22-12 as betting favorites. The Kings are 12-48 as the underdogs.

The Clippers are 36-30 ATS overall, 17-15 ATS at home. The Kings have gone 27-40 ATS overall, 12-21 ATS on the road.

The Clippers are 8-2 in their last 10 games against the Kings.

The Kings are 0-6 in their last six games against the Clippers.

The Clippers are 12-3 ATS over their last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Kings' last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of the Clippers' last six games.

Keys to Kings vs. Clippers Matchup

The Clippers have largely owned this matchup this season, winning both meetings to the tune of 131-90 and 114-111, the second meeting much closer behind a strong game from Malik Monk. He's ‘questionable' ahead of this game with a number of other lingering injuries, so it'll be interesting to see if the Kings can manage to keep this one close again and make a push towards late in the game. The Clippers, however, have been firing on all cylinders and now that they're back over .500, their effort to not drop back down will be even greater given this recent win streak.

The Clippers have been fueled by Kawhi Leonard's scoring performances and the return of Darius Garland from injury to make his Clippers debut. Garland is averaging right around 21.7 PPG since joining the Clippers along with 6.3 assists per game. He's able to take a great deal of pressure off Kawhi Leonard, which allows him to score at a high clip, leading his team in scoring totals in the last eight consecutive games.

Still, the Kings will offer stern resistance with both DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook attacking the rim. They would greatly benefit from an increase in their looks from the free-throw line, so expect the Kings to be driving to the hoop and forcing the officials to make calls during this one. If they can force the Clippers into foul trouble of their own, they should be able to win this game or at least cover.

However, the Clippers will make things extremely difficult as they've won their last five consecutive home games. They're actually sporting a positive record against the spread and despite the lofty number assigned to them during this game, their current momentum should carry them past the last seed in the West.

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

While this game should be a fun one to close Saturday's slate, the Clippers haven't been met with much resistance from the Kings in the previous two meetings. The Clippers have also won seven of their last eight games and continue to build past .500, so expect them to take advantage of this mismatch as they try for the win at home.

The Kings should be able to make some noise with their scoring behind DeRozan and Westbrook, but it likely won't be enough unless they're able to put up lopsided totals. For our final prediction in this one, we'll roll with the Los Angeles Clippers to cover the betting spread as the total should fall just slightly under.

Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -13.5 (-112); UNDER 231.5 (-112)