As the saga surrounding Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and forward Kawhi Leonard continues, The Ringer's Bill Simmons reacted to the bombshell with his own take. Before the NBA launched its initial investigation, the Clippers responded to allegations against Ballmer and Leonard. And as NBA circles await for the results of the league's findings, Simmons addressed Ballmer.

For Simmons, Ballmer wouldn't stoop this low and be a willing participant in such a scandal that was easily uncovered, he said, per the Bill Simmons Podcast.

“This was so sloppy that it almost makes me think, I kind of just can't believe, everything I know about Ballmer, how shrewd of a businessman he is, how thoughtful he is about everything,” Simmons said. “Like, even how they did the Intuit dome, every piece of that place he put so much thought into. And I just think he's like a really on it guy. He's not like a cut corners old billionaire who just f****** does whatever. He's really on it.

“And all of this that was laid out was the sloppiest s*** I've ever seen. And I'm just like I just can't believe he was this dumb. That's kind of where I've landed. And maybe he was this dumb. But I can't believe he was this dumb.”

In a recent interview, Ballmer said he has not spoken to Leonard about the allegations. Depite the initial report alleging Ballmer made under-the-table payments to Kawhi, ammounting up to $28 million via a “no-show job” on an endorsement deal with no-bankrupt company, Aspiration.

“I have not [spoken to Leonard about the allegations], no,” Ballmer told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in an appearance on SportsCenter. “It's really his business with Aspiration, so I wouldn't ask about it, no.”

Sounds as if Simmons isn't buying it.

Clippers responds to Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard allegations

For some, it's hard to believe Clippers owner Steve Ballmer hasn't spoken to Kawhi Leonard throughout the bombshell that's taken over NBA headlines this week. Still, Ballmer addressed the media after the Clippers released a statement dismissing the notion that the organization circumvented the salary cap.

“Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration,” the Clippers said. “Any contrary assertion is provably false.”

The NBA investigation into the matters continues.