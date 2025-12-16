The Los Angeles Clippers were defeated in embarrassing fashion on Monday night, losing 121-103 to the Memphis Grizzlies in LA. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 21 points, while James Harden added 13 points and six assists. According to beat reporter Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated, both Harden and Leonard left the arena before even speaking to the media.

“Kawhi Leonard and James Harden left without speaking to reporters after the Clippers’ blowout loss to Memphis,” Linn wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Clippers now hold an abysmal 6-20 record, placing them 14th in the Western Conference standings. Only the 5-22 New Orleans Pelicans are worse than LA in the West at the moment. Clippers trade rumors are already beginning to swirl as it becomes clear that their current roster simply is not getting the job done.

For the team, though, there have been multiple instances of other drama aside from simply losing. The Clippers' handling of their decision to release Chris Paul was criticized by many around the NBA. With Leonard and Harden passing on speaking to reporters following a difficult loss, frustration will surely only increase among fans. Stars are supposed to take accountability, something the Clippers best players seemingly avoided doing on Monday.

Los Angeles will look to get back on track on Thursday night. However, accomplishing that feat will be an immense challenge, as the Clippers will travel to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder — who hold the NBA's best overall record. Tip-off for the Clippers-Thunder clash is scheduled for 8 PM EST.