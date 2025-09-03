At the center of Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and forward Kawhi Leonard scheme accusation to circumvent salary cap is speculation of how the NBA will respond to the scandal. Leonard's “no-show job,” according to documents related to the case, proves the veteran forward owned a tree-planted service funded by Ballmer, who's being accused of paying Kawhi for a job he never showed up for.

It appears it was a means for Ballmer to pay Leonard in addition to his NBA salary, according to NBA investigative reporter Pablo Torre, which triggered the following response from the Clippers.

“Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration,” the Clippers said. “Any contrary assertion is provably false.”

Payments were sent to Leonard's advisor, Dennis Robertson.

“Payments from Aspirations to KL2 Aspire LLC were sent to Dennis Robertson, Leonard's advisor who was investigated by the NBA in 2019 for asking for impermissible benefits,” Yahoo Sports said. “The NBA completed that investigation into Robertson — also known as Uncle Dennis — and found no evidence the Clippers granted illegal benefits to Leonard while pursuing him in free agency.”

A handful of former Aspiration employees came forward about Leonard's no-show job, including one who, through a voide modifier, admitted employees were told the agreement between Kawhi and Aspiration was to circumvent the salary cap.

Stephen A. Smith on Clippers' Kawhi Leonard over new allegation

ESPN's Stephen A Smith called out Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard over his no-show job. Smith didn't hold back in his strong take about Leonard and his time with the Clippers, per ESPN's First Take.

“I have never seen a superstar do less to market and promote his team or promote the brand,” Smith said. “It was so bad that I had to go to the doctor's and get checked out because I had palputations when I saw this man on the podium at a press conference postgame actually talking. I couldn't believe it.

“This brother will check the absentee ballot as much as he possibly can throughout his career. So, when I saw this report and it said money for doing nothing, I said hmm. That's what made me pause — not because of Steve Ballmer, not because of the Clippers, because of him. Because if there's a way for this brother to get money guaranteed without working, that's what that brother has done,” Smith concluded.

The NBA has yet to respond to the alleged scandal.