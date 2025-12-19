Drake London hasn't played a game since suffering a knee injury in the Atlanta Falcons' 30-27 Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, he is deemed questionable ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and it sounds like Raheem Morris has some high expectations for London.

Reports indicate that the 49-year-old head coach expects the Falcons' star wide receiver to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. If that is the case, then Atlanta's offense would receive a massive boost in the final stretch of the regular season.

“The Falcons are listing WR Drake London (knee) as questionable, but coach Raheem Morris told reporters he expects London to return to action on Sunday vs. Arizona.”

It's a shame that London, who is 24 years old, sustained a knee injury that sidelined him for several weeks. He was on pace for a career year, as he managed to record 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns through nine games.

With Drake London out of the lineup, the Falcons have been relying on running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts to lead the offense. Meanwhile, Darnell Mooney and David Sills V have mainly held it down in the wide receiver position with Kirk Cousins starting at quarterback.

The Falcons aim to advance to a 6-9 record on the season when they take on the Cardinals on Sunday. Being just two games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South, Atlanta is still technically in the mix for a potential spot in the playoffs.

Although the club is a bit of a long shot at this point. For the Falcons to reach the postseason, they essentially have to win out, and both the Buccaneers and Panthers have to lose out in the final three games of the regular season. However, Atlanta does have a tie-breaker advantage over Tampa Bay if it comes down to that.