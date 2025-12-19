The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Thursday, falling to 17-10-6 on the season. But the biggest story of the game came from the press box. Flyers radio broadcaster Tim Saunders has been suspended for two games for an NSFW hot mic moment. Adult content warning starts here.

I think we’re still on the air Tim 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/lwbeDR8aJy — Travis Ballinghoff (@travieballin26) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Saunders sends the broadcast to a commercial before going quiet for a second. Then, the moment occurs that will cost him a few nights. “While you're down there, would you mind blowing me?” Then, a second voice comes in, “I think we're still on the air, Tim.” Saunders laughs, “No, we're not, are we?” And then, the clip from Travis Ballinghoff of Nasty Knuckles ends.

The Flyers then came out with a statement on Friday, suspending Saunders for two games. “These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization,” the statement reads. “Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved.”

Saunders has been the Flyers' radio play-by-play man since 1997. But he will miss Saturday's matinee game against the New York Rangers and Monday's home matchup with the Vancouver Canucks. Saunders should be back for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, which is Philly's last before the holiday break.

The Flyers have 40 points through 33 games in Rick Tocchet's first season behind the bench. That is enough for the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. But there are four teams two points or less behind the Flyers, including the surging Florida Panthers.

They will face the Rangers, one of those four teams, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon.