Miami Heat legend and NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade addressed Chris Paul’s controversial departure from the Los Angeles Clippers during the latest episode of The Timeout With Dwyane Wade, offering insight into a private conversation he had with the veteran guard following the decision.

Paul, who returned to the Clippers ahead of the 2025–26 season for what was expected to be a farewell run with the franchise, was abruptly removed from the team earlier this month. The move became public when Paul posted to Instagram at 3 a.m. ET, writing, “Just found out I’m being sent home,” accompanied by a peace emoji. The Clippers later confirmed that Paul was no longer with the team and stated they would work with him on the next step of his career.

Wade questioned the internal alignment within the organization that led to Paul’s exit, pointing to what he described as a breakdown in communication across multiple levels of the franchise.

“Just even listening to the conversation last night, I don’t feel like there was clear communication about this whole entire CP coming back to the Clippers,” Wade said. “When I say communication, it has to be ownership, it has to be front office, it has to be coaches, star players. We all communicate that this is a good idea. And we’re all on board for this. So I don’t feel like it was great communication. I don’t feel like everyone was on board for this or else it wouldn’t have cut the way it cut. Somebody didn’t want this s—t to happen anyway.”

Wade continued by suggesting that resistance from within the organization may have ultimately forced the decision.

“Somewhere, some line, somebody was like, I don’t really, nope. And they’ve got some power and some say,” Wade said. “So when they went to the place of I’m uncomfortable with how you’re trying to hold us accountable, I want you out of here. Whoever that is.”

The Clippers’ on-court struggles have only intensified scrutiny surrounding Paul’s dismissal. Los Angeles fell to 6–20 following a 121–103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night and has now dropped 18 of its last 21 games. The skid has left the team near the bottom of the Western Conference standings and searching for answers amid continued instability.

Paul, 40, was one of several major moves made by the Clippers during a turbulent offseason. The franchise also acquired Bradley Beal, who later suffered a season-ending hip injury, and traded Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that brought John Collins from the Utah Jazz.

As of now, the Clippers are expected to work with Paul to facilitate a trade. Teams including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and New York Knicks have been linked to the veteran point guard, though no deal has been finalized.

With the Clippers continuing a difficult stretch and internal questions mounting, Wade’s comments added further perspective on a situation that has come to symbolize the franchise’s chaotic season.