Georgia Power is once again partnering with the Atlanta Hawks to invest in the next generation of talent by hosting the HBCU Pathways Program for the fourth consecutive year. The annual initiative is designed to support students attending Georgia’s HBCUs by providing career exposure, professional development resources, and access to industry leaders, reinforcing both organizations’ ongoing commitment to education, workforce development, and economic opportunity across the state.

Since its inception in 2023, the program has helped 21 students secure full-time positions across a range of industries following the completion of their internships, including sports, entertainment, and corporate sectors. Jonathan King, director of workforce development at Georgia Power, shared that the partnership with the Atlanta Hawks reflects a shared commitment to investing in future talent. He emphasized that the program not only creates meaningful career pathways for HBCU students but also aligns with Georgia Power’s broader mission to care for and uplift the communities it serves.

“At Georgia Power, caring for our communities is at the heart of everything we do. The collaboration between Georgia Power, the Atlanta Hawks, and our HBCU partners allows us to extend that commitment by creating opportunities for HBCU students to gain real-world experience and build lasting careers,” he said. “Together, we're giving young leaders the tools, confidence, and opportunities they need to thrive, while strengthening the communities we all call home.”

The HBCU Pathways Program is a 10-week paid internship experience with the Atlanta Hawks designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders in sports, entertainment, and business. For the 2025 cohort, the program will offer eight internship placements across a variety of departments, including Brand Communications, Global Partnerships–Activations, Retail, Digital Marketing, Global Partnerships–Sales, CPS Ticket Sales, Event Operations, and Hawks IQ (Analytics). Participants gain hands-on, real-world experience while also benefiting from structured professional development opportunities aimed at preparing them for long-term career success.

“At the Atlanta Hawks, we believe our greatest impact comes from investing in people,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena's Executive Vice President & Chief People, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “As a proud HBCU graduate, I am honored for our organization to partner with Georgia Power to provide HBCU students with real-world experience, mentorship, and a foundation for long-term success. Together, we are cultivating the next generation of leaders who will continue to strengthen our industries and transform our communities.”

Georgia Power has a long-standing history of supporting HBCUs. Since the establishment of the Georgia Power Foundation in 1986, the company has donated more than $5.5 million to HBCUs across Georgia. As a subsidiary of Southern Company, this commitment is part of Southern Company’s broader $50 million multi-year investment in HBCUs nationwide, reinforcing a sustained dedication to educational access, workforce development, and community empowerment.

The application window closes on Jan. 16, 2026. Students can apply here: www.nba.com/hawks/hbcu-pathways.