Feb 23, 2026 at 1:11 AM ET

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a painful loss to the Orlando Magic, 111-109, at Intuit Dome on Sunday. One fan, however, definitely won big.

During halftime, he participated in a promotional half‑court shot challenge. He confidently stepped onto the court and, to the amazement of everyone watching, drained the long heave, earning a $10,000 cash prize.

He was as pumped up as a teenage girl at a Taylor Swift concert, jumping up and down the court to celebrate his impressive shot.

This Clippers fan nailed the half-court shot for $10,000 💰 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/akcfX63n3m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2026

Was that the game's best highlight or what?

Imagine just cheering for the Clippers and then going home with a cool $10,000.

People on X were thrilled for the fan.

“HALF COURT. $10K. ICE IN HIS VEINS. What a moment!” said @ishnhere.

“My palms would be sweating just holding the ticket. That fan's got ice in their veins,” echoed @farrynft.

“Clutch doesn’t just belong to the players. Shoutout to that Los Angeles Clippers fan for cashing out in style!” added @Anikaflicks.

“Dang, all the fans hitting tonight,” posted @JB233_.

“Arena was louder for that than for any of the dunks last Saturday, LMAO,” joked @notdomsanch.

“What a $hot,” wrote @yaboiandro.

Perhaps the Clippers should offer the fan a 10-day contract.

The half-court shooting contest is a fun staple of halftime entertainment in the NBA, giving spectators a chance to participate and have a memorable experience at the venue.

The Clippers have now suffered back-to-back losses after also falling short against the Los Angeles Lakers, 125-122, on Saturday.

They will return to action on Thursday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.