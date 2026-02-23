The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a painful loss to the Orlando Magic, 111-109, at Intuit Dome on Sunday. One fan, however, definitely won big.

During halftime, he participated in a promotional half‑court shot challenge. He confidently stepped onto the court and, to the amazement of everyone watching, drained the long heave, earning a $10,000 cash prize.

He was as pumped up as a teenage girl at a Taylor Swift concert, jumping up and down the court to celebrate his impressive shot.

Was that the game's best highlight or what?

Imagine just cheering for the Clippers and then going home with a cool $10,000.

People on X were thrilled for the fan.

“HALF COURT. $10K. ICE IN HIS VEINS. What a moment!” said @ishnhere.

“My palms would be sweating just holding the ticket. That fan's got ice in their veins,” echoed @farrynft.

“Clutch doesn’t just belong to the players. Shoutout to that Los Angeles Clippers fan for cashing out in style!” added @Anikaflicks.

“Dang, all the fans hitting tonight,” posted @JB233_.

“Arena was louder for that than for any of the dunks last Saturday, LMAO,” joked @notdomsanch.

“What a $hot,” wrote @yaboiandro.

Perhaps the Clippers should offer the fan a 10-day contract.

The half-court shooting contest is a fun staple of halftime entertainment in the NBA, giving spectators a chance to participate and have a memorable experience at the venue.

The Clippers have now suffered back-to-back losses after also falling short against the Los Angeles Lakers, 125-122, on Saturday.

They will return to action on Thursday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.