The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a painful loss to the Orlando Magic, 111-109, at Intuit Dome on Sunday. One fan, however, definitely won big.
During halftime, he participated in a promotional half‑court shot challenge. He confidently stepped onto the court and, to the amazement of everyone watching, drained the long heave, earning a $10,000 cash prize.
He was as pumped up as a teenage girl at a Taylor Swift concert, jumping up and down the court to celebrate his impressive shot.
This Clippers fan nailed the half-court shot for $10,000 💰
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/akcfX63n3m
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2026
Was that the game's best highlight or what?
Imagine just cheering for the Clippers and then going home with a cool $10,000.
People on X were thrilled for the fan.
“HALF COURT. $10K. ICE IN HIS VEINS. What a moment!” said @ishnhere.
“My palms would be sweating just holding the ticket. That fan's got ice in their veins,” echoed @farrynft.
“Clutch doesn’t just belong to the players. Shoutout to that Los Angeles Clippers fan for cashing out in style!” added @Anikaflicks.
“Dang, all the fans hitting tonight,” posted @JB233_.
“Arena was louder for that than for any of the dunks last Saturday, LMAO,” joked @notdomsanch.
“What a $hot,” wrote @yaboiandro.
Perhaps the Clippers should offer the fan a 10-day contract.
The half-court shooting contest is a fun staple of halftime entertainment in the NBA, giving spectators a chance to participate and have a memorable experience at the venue.
The Clippers have now suffered back-to-back losses after also falling short against the Los Angeles Lakers, 125-122, on Saturday.
They will return to action on Thursday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.