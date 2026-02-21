The Los Angeles Lakers took on the LA Clippers for the final time in the 2025-26 regular season, and like those matchups usually do, this one went down to the wire. And while LeBron James was out there to close the game out, Kawhi Leonard was forced to leave late with an ankle injury.

James finished the night with 13 points, three rebounds, and 11 assists on 5-of-13 shooting for the Lakers, who defeated the Clippers 125-122. Kawhi Leonard poured in 31 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 11-of-19 shooting in 31 minutes of play before departing with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After the game, LeBron James was asked about Kawhi Leonard and his resilience to keep coming back from injury and perform at an All-Star level.

“Kawhi is awesome, man,” James said. “He’s the best. He’s one of the best players ever. And I couldn’t care less about the injuries. Those things, you can't control. You only can control the control-ables, and the things that he's been controlling is how he comes back and how much perseverance he has every single time.”

In 42 appearances this season, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from three, and 90.7 percent from free throw line.

His strong play throughout the season, but especially since the middle of December has been a big reason the Clippers have been able to get out of the 6-21 hole they started the season with.

“He's a— That guy is awesome,” LeBron James continued. “I swear. I have nothing but great things to say about Kawhi and the type of basketball that he’s been playing over the last couple months. I mean he is who is he for a season. I'm not surprised by it. On another note, I was like disappointed on the 2024 Olympic Team when he wasn’t able to go with us.I was looking forward to teaming up with ‘Whi too as well. I was a little disappointed about that when he had to deal with another injury. I was looking forward to spending some time with him, but listen, he's great. He had 31 points in 12 minutes the other night. That was— He’s awesome. I could speak about him all night, obviously.”

Kawhi Leonard has dealt with a slew of injuries over his career, from a torn ACL to a torn meniscus in recent years, not to mention the quad and knee swelling difficulties he's dealt with as well.

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard have not played 40 matchups against one another — 28 in the regular season and 12 in the playoffs. Leonard has won 15 of those 28 regular season games and seven of those 12 playoff games.

James and his Miami heat won the 2013 NBA Championship against Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard and his Spurs then defeated James and his Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals.