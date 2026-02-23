Derrick Jones Jr. has been a solid contributor for the Los Angeles Clippers since his return from an MCL injury, which kept him out for over a month.

It is not a coincidence that the Clippers have played well in recent weeks, even with the departure of James Harden at the trade deadline. Jones has been a big part of their surge, providing two-way activity.

Early on against the Orlando Magic on Sunday at Intuit Dome, Jones showed anew why he is an indispensable part of the roster. Paolo Banchero briefly escaped Jones after getting a screen from Wendell Carter Jr. Jones, however, swiftly recovered to block Banchero's jumpshot.

The Clippers recovered the ball, leading to a breakaway dunk for Kobe Sanders.

In one play, Jones displayed his dexterity, leaping ability, and high IQ. Many would have simply given up after getting lost on a pick, but the high-flying forward refused to do so.

It is that kind of effort that has kept the 29-year-old Jones in the NBA. In his first seasons, he was known only as a dunker. He barely had playing time. Still, he worked on his game, developing an outside shot to become a serviceable 3-and-D guy.

Over the years, he has seen his role increase, becoming a key piece for the Dallas Mavericks during their run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

He has been a perfect complement to Kawhi Leonard, as he does not need to have the ball to make an impact.

In their two games since the All-Star break, excluding their meeting versus the Magic, Jones has averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.