Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard wasn't named to the initial NBA All-Star rosters, but was named an injury replacement after a couple of days. NBC Sports analyst and NBA legend Reggie Miller was surprised by his initial absence from the list, calling it a “no-brainer” to have him on the roster.

The Clippers started the season 6-21, but have won 20 of their last 27 games thanks in large part to the strong play of their two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Kawhi Leonard has played 41 games so far this season, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent from three, and 91.2 percent from the free throw line.

In an interview with ClutchPoints promoting NBC Sports' broadcast of NBA All-Star Weekend, Reggie Miller praised Kawhi Leonard for his play and leading the Clippers back from 15 games under .500.

“There's no questioning Kawhi Leonard’s resume,” Reggie Miller told ClutchPoints. “A two-time champ and two-time Finals MVP. The question marks over the last several seasons have been the injuries and inability to play in the biggest moment in the playoffs. But go back to December, you can make the case that those are MVP-type numbers. It’s a no-brainer that he would be an All-Star game in his building and in his city.”

Since December 20th, Kawhi has averaged 30 points 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent from the field, and 88.5 percent from the free throw line.

In fact, the only players in the last 35 years to have a 300 game span of 24 points on 50-40-88 shooting are Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard has done this over his Clippers tenure alone.

“I was a little shocked that he initially wasn’t on the team,” Reggie Miller added of Kawhi Leonard. “You can say what you want about the controversy surrounding him and the owner. But that’s a different story. If we’re just talking X's and O's and who you would want on your team, he’s got to be top-two or two-three two-way players in today’s game.”

Carmelo Anthony, another analyst for NBC Sports and a guy who has played 11 games against him, had similar praise for the seven-time NBA All-Star.

“Since December, Kawhi has been one of the top players in this league,” Carmelo Anthony told ClutchPoints. “He’s been in top-notch shape, some of the best shape that I’ve seen him in a long time. So for him to get in shape, get his mental right, and get his body right while going through all that they’re going through with the Clippers? They trade Norman Powell [in the offseason]. They trade James Harden. They start making these moves, and he’s still there and producing on a night-to-night basis. I think he deserved to be in this game, representing the Clippers, Los Angeles, and the NBA as a whole.”

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers will kick off the second half of their season on Thursday night when they host the Denver Nuggets. It'll be the first half of a back-to-back set against the Nuggets and Lakers on Friday night.