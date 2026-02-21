The Los Angeles Clippers showed plenty of promise during their 125-122 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers despite being on the wrong side of the result. And while Tyronn Lue was perfectly happy with his team’s efforts, he had a clear issue with how the Lakers went about it.

Lue accused their opponents of the night of foul-baiting the entire game, claiming that it was something his team went through every game.

“Foul-baiting the whole game. We run into it every night. It’s tough. Like, you guys are already great players. So, you know, it’s tough to stop them at that point, but we did everything we could,” he said per a post on X by The Associated Press’ Greg Beacham.

Of course, the turning point of the game proved to be Leonard’s exit due to an ankle injury, which came with around five minutes left on the clock. The Clippers stayed in the game despite the Lakers getting an explosive start to the game.

While Luka Doncic led from the front with 38 points and 11 assists, Austin Reaves delivered 29 points on 9-15 shooting, with LeBron James also coming up with a double-double, with 13 points and 11 assists.

This was only the 11th time in 55 games that all three of the Lakers’ superstars played together, something fans will hope becomes the norm henceforth. The Clippers’ response was driven primarily by Kawhi Leonard’s 31-point performance.

He seemed to inspire a response from his team each time the Lakers threatened to take over the game. Bennedict Mathurin produced 26 points on the night off the bench while Brook Lopez returned with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Clippers even returned from a 15-point deficit at one point in the third quarter and may even have turned things around had Leonard been able to log minutes till the end.