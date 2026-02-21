The Los Angeles Lakers took on the LA Clippers for the fourth and final time in the 2025-26 regular season, and it was yet another opportunity for Luka Doncic to play against the team he's battled more than any in his career.

In their first game out of the All-Star break, the Lakers got out to a 14-point lead late in the 1st quarter, 41-27, thanks to a hot shooting start by Luka Doncic. In 12 first quarter minutes of play, Doncic recorded 17 points, two rebounds, and four assists while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from three.

Doncic's four assists led to a pair of three-pointers and a pair of two-pointers, meaning he was responsible for 27 of the Lakers 41 points in the opening period.

Doncic's 17-point first quarter marked the 30th time that the guard has recorded at least 10 points in a quarter against the Clippers. It's also the 60th time that Doncic has recorded 10 or more points against the Clippers in a single quarter, regular season and postseason included.

Doncic's 1st quarter was the 60th time in his career he's recorded 10+ points in a quarter against the LA Clippers. It was his 30th in the regular season.

The only other players to have more quarters of 10 or more points against the Clippers are Kevin Durant, with 79. Doncic entered a tie with Stephen Curry's 60 quarters of 10 or more points against the Clippers.

The stark difference between the three? Durant is currently in his 18th season in the NBA, Stephen Curry is in his 17th season, and Doncic is only in his eighth season. By the time it's all said and done, who knows how far ahead Luka Doncic is on that list.

Additionally, Luka Doncic has the second highest points per game average against the Clippers of any player versus a franchise.

Doncic's 32.1 points per game average trails only Michael Jordan's 32.3 points per game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The next three highest points per game averages against a single franchise are also owned by Michael Jordan (32.0 verys the Cavs, 32.0 versus the Knicks, and 31.9 versus the Knicks).

Luka Doncic averages 32.1 points per game against the LA Clippers. It's the 2nd highest career points per game average of any player vs. one franchise (regular season and postseason).

Entering Friday's game, Luka Doncic had played 42 games against the LA Clippers, counting both the regular season and postseason. He has a record of 23-19 in those games.