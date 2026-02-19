The possibility of pairing Kawhi Leonard with former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has surfaced as a speculative scenario for the Los Angeles Clippers should the Milwaukee Bucks star become available this offseason.

On the latest episode of Clutch Scoops, ClutchPoints NBA reporter Tomer Azarly suggested the Clippers could position themselves in potential trade discussions if Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee shifts.

“The Clippers could enter the Giannis sweepstakes if he’s available,” Azarly said. “They would have four very, very good draft picks, including the two Pacers ones that teams could be interested in. The Bucks could be interested in with a couple of young players. So, could you pair Giannis and Kawhi together? That could be an interesting combo if you’re able to.”

Los Angeles strengthened its draft flexibility at the trade deadline when it dealt Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a protected 2026 first-round pick, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and a future second-round selection. The additional draft capital from Indiana is viewed internally as meaningful ammunition should a star-level opportunity arise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation grows as Clippers evaluate Kawhi Leonard’s future

Antetokounmpo, 31, was heavily linked in trade speculation leading up to the deadline while sidelined with a calf injury. He is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range across 30 games. The Milwaukee Bucks sit 12th in the Eastern Conference at 23-30 following first-round playoff exits in three consecutive seasons.

Antetokounmpo reignited offseason chatter during an exclusive interview with COSMOTE TV.

“As Americans say, opinions are cheap — that’s why everyone has one. Right now, at this moment, I’m in Milwaukee… I don’t know if I’ll leave — it’s not up to me. If it was up to me, maybe I already would have left. In a year and a half, when I become a free agent at 32, it will be up to me,” Antetokounmpo said.

“No one can dare come and tell me not to play. I never gave anyone that right — as long as my legs allow me, I’ll be out there.”

Leonard, 34, remains the Clippers’ cornerstone. In his sixth season with Los Angeles, he is averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three and 91.2 percent from the free-throw line across 41 appearances.

The Clippers (26-28) sit 10th in the Western Conference after rebounding from a 6-21 start and return to action Thursday night when they host the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. PT.

While any pursuit of Antetokounmpo would hinge on Milwaukee’s willingness to engage in discussions, Azarly’s comments highlight how Los Angeles could leverage its newly acquired draft assets to explore a potential Leonard–Antetokounmpo pairing should circumstances align.