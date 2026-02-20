The LA Clippers squeaked out a win against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, thanks to the big scoring nights from Bennedict Mathurin and Kawhi Leonard. They also, however, got an assist from Jamal Murray.

Down three points, the Nuggets first-time NBA All-Star guard was fouled on a three-point shot attempt with 0.9 remaining on the game clock and no timeouts remaining for either team. Murray, a historically clutch free throw shooter, stepped up to the free throw line facing the Clippers Wall with a chance to tie the game and all but likely send it to overtime.

Jamal Murray swished the first free throw, hit the back of the rim on the second made free throw, and then had to pause for roughly 30 seconds due to substitutions before taking his third and final free throw for the tie. That shot swung towards the right side of the rim and rolled right out to the left, effectively giving the Clippers the win.

“What was going through my head?” Kawhi Leonard reiterated when he was asked that question after the gam. “Uh, I was just hoping he was gonna miss one, really, sh-t” Kawhi Leonard said. “I mean, we were up three, he knocked down the first two, so really just hoping he would miss.”

An 88.7 percent shooter on the season, Jamal Murray has missed 11 free throws in clutch situations this season (defined as a five-point game in the final five minutes). Murray is also just 11-of-18 from the free throw line in the final minute of a game separated by three points or less this season.

Kawhi Leonard finished Thursday night's game with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three assists. The Clippers forward was clearly dealing with some kind of cold or illness after the game, which is why Bennedict Mathurin's big performance was much-needed.

In just his third game with the LA Clippers, Mathurin scored 38 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 12-of-13 from the free throw line. The 38-point performance is the most scored by a Clippers in their home debut and also tied a personal career-high for the fourth year guard out of Arizona.