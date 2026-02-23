Jacon Bridgeman looked every bit proud as he posed for pictures alongside his shiny trophy after ruling The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California on Sunday.

Bridgeman won for the first time on the PGA Tour, shooting 1-over 72 in the final round to fend off Rory McIlroy and Kurt Kitayama.

It was also extra memorable for Bridgeman as his childhood hero, Tiger Woods, congratulated him. In a video posted by Golf Digest, Bridgeman revealed what the golf icon, who hosted the tournament, specifically told him.

“I don't know what he said when I first walked up the hill. But walking down the hill, he was saying how amazing it was walking down and seeing the amphitheater, all the people, how amazing the 18th hole is here, and how cool it is to win here, and he said, ‘You got one me.' So I guess he's never won,” said Bridgeman with a laugh.

“I got one thing. He's got all the other ones, but I've got one.”

The 50-year-old Woods has played many times at The Genesis Invitational, but the tournament has continually escaped him. His best finish came early in his career when he tied for second place in 1998 and in 1999.

The 26-year-old Bridgeman should only become more motivated with his victory, especially with Woods witnessing it up close. He may have stayed composed in the final hole, but he admitted that it was “a little bit more nerve-racking” meeting the 15-time major champion.

“When I was growing up, my youngest golf memory was watching him on TV. When he was in his prime, I was learning to talk, walk, and play golf. I'm still kind of in awe of him,” added Bridgeman in a report from Golfweek's Adam Schupak.

Bridgeman won't be nervous anymore now that Woods, who has mentored many golfers, has taken notice of him.

It also probably helps that he won $4 million.