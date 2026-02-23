The LA Clippers dropped their second game out of the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, but they have bigger concerns in mind with the injury statuses of Kawhi Leonard and John Collins.

Kawhi Leonard left Friday night's game with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. He went back to the Clippers locker room and the team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

He was labeled as “Questionable” for Sunday night's game against the Orlando Magic due to left ankle soreness.

John Collins went up for an alley-oop attempt late in the first half, but was unintentionally undercut by Jaxson Hayes and suffered a head injury with 18.6 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

He was ruled “Out” for Sunday's game due to a neck soreness and a head laceration.

On Sunday, Kawhi Leonard went through his regular warm-up routine and was upgraded to “Available” against the Magic. Additionally, head coach Tyronn Lue said that forward John Collins was not diagnosed with a concussion, but is dealing with the affects of the laceration that required stitches above his eye.

Kawhi Leonard WILL play tonight vs. the Magic. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 23, 2026

Kobe Sanders will be starting in place of Collins, and it is assumed that Leonard will be on some form of minutes restriction coming off of the back-to-back set and the ankle injury.

In 43 games this season, Kawhi Leonard has put up 27.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the Clippers, who have a 23-20 record with Leonard in the lineup and 2-9 record when he doesn't play.

John Collins has played 53 games this season for the Clippers, averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist for the Clippers while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three.