Last season, Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn was denied honors for his defensive efforts. However, this season his efforts are being rewarded by teammates Kawhi Leonard and Darisu Garland.

Leonard, in particular, is campaigning for Dunn to be named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, per Clippers beat writer Joey Linn.

“He’s been great all year, even last year, I think he for sure should be First Team All-Defense this year. I’m not sure what the requirements are, I know he didn’t make it last year because of minutes or something like that. Hopefully he’s hitting those minutes because he’s for sure gonna get a First Team or Second Team. I think he’s for sure, the way I’ve been seeing him play since last year and this year.”

On Monday, Leonard and Garland reiterated their conviction that Dunn is worthy of such an honor, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

“Should be first team all defense this year,” Leonard said.

“KD — just an animal, “Garland said.

Spoke with Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland about Kris Dunn last night Kawhi: "Should be first team all defense this year" DG: "KD — just an animal" pic.twitter.com/FOs8VeE8Gd — Law Murray 🕯️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 3, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-101. Overall, Dunn finished the game with 16 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Additionally, he recorded two steals.

Meanwhile, Leonard led the way with 23 points and eight rebounds. Also, Garland finished the game with 12 points in his debut with the Clippers.

As a result, the Clippers are 29-31.

Dunn currently has a defensive rating of 107.1. He is known for being a tantamount defensive presence. During the 2024-25 season, Dunn had achieved 3.3 steals a game during a stretch.

Furthermore, Dunn is so far eclipsing his highest defensive rating of 114.0 from the 2021-22 season.