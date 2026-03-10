The Los Angeles Clippers received a significant injury update on rookie center Yanic Konan Niederhäuser after the team confirmed the 22-year-old underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the procedure was successful but the organization has not established a timeline for the rookie’s return.

“The Clippers say Yanic Konan Niederhäuser underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

There is no timetable yet for his return.”

Konan Niederhäuser suffered the injury during the Clippers’ 130–107 victory over the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday. He logged just eight minutes before exiting the game but made an immediate impact, finishing with six points, four rebounds and two blocks while shooting 2-for-2 from the field.

Prior to the injury, the rookie had begun carving out a larger role in the Clippers’ rotation. Across his previous seven games, Konan Niederhäuser averaged 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 55.2% from the field. He also displayed efficiency from beyond the arc and the free-throw line during that stretch, shooting 50% from three-point range and 94.7% at the line in 16.7 minutes per contest.

His recent emergence marked a promising development for a Clippers team that has relied on depth and frontcourt versatility throughout the season.

Clippers await Yanic Konan Niederhäuser's recovery timeline

Article Continues Below

Overall, Konan Niederhäuser has appeared in 41 games during his rookie campaign, averaging 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting an efficient 64% from the field and 75.8% from the free-throw line. He has played 10.3 minutes per game while gradually earning increased opportunities as the season progressed.

Lisfranc injuries, which affect the midfoot area, can often require extended recovery periods depending on severity. With no official timeline announced, the Clippers will likely monitor Konan Niederhäuser’s rehabilitation closely before determining when he may return to basketball activities.

In the meantime, Los Angeles will look to maintain momentum following a recent turnaround. The Clippers defeated the New York Knicks 126–118 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to two games.

The victory improved Los Angeles to 32–32 on the season, placing the team eighth in the Western Conference standings after recovering from a difficult 6–21 start.

The Clippers will continue their four-game homestand Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (40–24). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT as Los Angeles attempts to continue its push up the Western Conference standings while awaiting further updates on the rookie’s recovery.