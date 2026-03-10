On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers picked up one of their more impressive wins of the season with a comfortable home victory over the New York Knicks. The Clippers were led in this one by Kawhi Leonard, who scored an efficient 29 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Clippers currently occupy the number eight position in the Western Conference, although it will be hard for them to get much further than that, as the Phoenix Suns are five games ahead of them in seventh.

Recently, former NBA wing Chandler Parsons took to FanDuel's “Run It Back” show and spoke on why he still views Los Angeles as a playoff threat.

“The Clippers have the talent, depth and experience to be a nightmare mismatch for whoever they get,” said Parsons, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

“This team was built this summer to win now,” he added. “They were an older team, they're an experienced team, and at the deadline, they lost a lot of talent that maybe can help you win right now, but now they have future pieces too to look forward to.”

Indeed, the Clippers shocked many at the recent trade deadline by sending James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers, bringing back Darius Garland in return. Garland is starting to round into form in his new Clippers threads, scoring 23 points in their 126-118 win over the Knicks on Monday.

Through it all, Leonard has been playing arguably the best basketball of his career, continuing to be a menace on both sides of the floor, and someone that no team will want to match up against come playoff time.

In any case, the Clippers will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is set for 10:30 pm ET.