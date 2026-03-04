The LA Clippers will be without John Collins on Wednesday night when they host the Indiana Pacers. It'll be the second game in a row that Collins will be out with a neck sprain after injuring his neck against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Collins initially suffered an injury in the Clippers' second game out of the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Lakers. Late in the first half, John Collins went up to dunk an alley-oop attempt, but was undercut by Jaxson Hayes, resulting in a dangerous landing that saw Collins bang his head off the hardwood and immediately begin bleeding.

A dazed Collins walked back to the Clippers locker room with a towel pressed against his left eyebrow. He would miss the remainder of that game, and the Clippers next two games against the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves due to a head laceration and neck soreness.

In total, Collins had eight days between games to recover from the laceration and neck soreness. The Clippers forward returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Pelicans, played 25 minutes before taking another hit to the left side of his head/neck area, going down in pain, and immediately grabbing at his right arm.

John Collins finished that game with 15 points, seven rebounds, one assists, and two steals before suffering the neck injury and heading back to the Clippers locker room.

These are the two neck injuries John Collins has suffered in a 10-day span: – 1/20/26 — lands hard on left side of head, avoids concussion, but suffers head laceration + neck soreness.

– 3/1/26 — in first game back, hits same left side head/neck on drive and immediately grabs at… https://t.co/3Aj6WFgQH5 pic.twitter.com/rwzmpnkP32 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 4, 2026

The Clippers have now ruled Collins out for Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers with an updated injury designation: Collins is dealing with a neck strain.

The fact that Collins is being ruled out a whole day in advance obviously doesn't bode well for his availability in the very near future, but it is expected after the symptoms he displayed against the Pelicans.

Collins also grabbed at his right arm and favored it the entire way downcourt after hitting the left side of his neck.

It remains to be seen just how long John Collins will be out, as the Clippers have a home game on Wednesday before heading out on a two-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

In 54 games for the Clippers this season, John Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three.