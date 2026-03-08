The Intuit Dome felt a little more like home for Darius Garland on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Clippers' mid-season acquisition put on a show in a 123-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, but the highlight for Garland happened after the final buzzer sounded.

For the first time since his trade to Los Angeles, Garland's family was in the building to watch him suit up in the Clippers' threads. After the handshake line, the star guard bypassed the locker room to head straight for the sidelines. Garland shared an emotional moment with his parents and siblings, posing for photos on the court and soaking in the atmosphere of a successful home debut in front of his inner circle.

The Garland fam’s first time watching DG as a Clipper was a success ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/7qG8hefg1h — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 8, 2026

Article Continues Below

On the court, Garland looked like he had been playing in Tyronn Lue's system for years. He finished the night with 21 points and six assists, carving up the Memphis defense with his trademark floaters and precision passing. Garland shot an efficient 8-of-20 from the field and knocked down three triples, keeping the Clippers' offense humming even when the Grizzlies tried to mount a late-game surge.

Isaiah Jackson was the beneficiary of several Garland lobs, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Grizzlies struggled to find a rhythm without Ja Morant, though Ty Jerome led the way for Memphis with 23 points in a losing effort. Taylor Hendricks added 18 points, but the Grizzlies had no answer for the Clippers' balanced attack, which saw six players score in double figures.

With the win, the Clippers continue to climb the Western Conference standings. More importantly, Garland seems to have found his comfort zone in Southern California.