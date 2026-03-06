The LA Clippers have been trending in the right direction over the last few months and were finding their rhythm after acquiring Darius Garland, Bennedict Mathurin, and Isaiah Jackson at the trade deadline. But the franchise was dealt a brutal blow on Thursday when they received their latest injury news.

With 8:32 remaining in the second quarter of the Clippers home win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, center Yanic Konan Niederhauser went up for a blocked shot and landed very awkwardly on his right foot. The Clippers promising young backup center immediately began screaming in pain and grabbing at his right ankle.

Konan Niederhauser had to be helped off the floor by head athletic trainer Jasen Powell, unable to put any weight on his injured right foot. The team quickly ruled Konan Niederhauser out for the remainder of the game due to an undisclosed right foot injury.

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser lands awkwardly off the chasedown block, as his foot was carried during it (with replays). He is helped to the locker room, did not return. Poor guy 🙁 pic.twitter.com/vnzzEPKlJZ — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 5, 2026

After the game, the team announced that the 22-year old big man out of Penn State would not travel on the team's upcoming two-game road trip, instead staying back in Los Angeles for further evaluation of his injured right foot.

On Thursday night, the Clippers announced that Yanic Konan Niederhauser was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. He will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. The Clippers center will require surgery and be out for the remainder of the season. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 6, 2026

In 41 appearances this season, Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 10.3 minutes per game off the bench. Over his last 12 games, Konan Niederhauser had been averaging 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in 15.7 minutes a game.

Brook Lopez has been the Clippers starting center since the trade of Ivica Zubac at the NBA trade deadline, and will likely be taking on a larger role with more playing time. Since December 20, 2025, Lopez has started 19 of his 34 games played, averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.