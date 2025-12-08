Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James' jumpshot with 27.4 seconds left helped seal a 112-108 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, as Deandre Ayton was in awe of what he witnessed. James finished with 29 points on 12-of-17 attempts, including four threes, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block.

After the win, Ayton compared James' performance to watching cinema, he said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“It was just me watching a movie, honestly. It was a GOAT moment,” Ayton said. “He had his moment. The fans felt him. Just let that marinate and the fans were loving it. I was loving, s***. I had to stop celebrating from watching. So, I don't miss nothing.”

“It was just me watching a movie” – Deandre Ayton on playing with LeBron James when he took over in the 4th Q in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/kACnjRyweL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

LeBron James' performance in Sunday's Lakers win is undoubtedly his standout performance of the season, thus far. It's only the second time he's scored 25+ points. However, his overall game, including four threes on one end of the floor and a block and a steal, on the other, gave fans glimpses of prime LeBron.

Ayton finished with 14 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting, 12 rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal. The Lakers improved to 17-6.

Deandre Ayton baffled by Lakers' JJ Redick's postgame comments

After beating the 76ers on Sunday, Lakers center Deandre Ayton was baffled by JJ Redick. Ayton appreciated the high praise from his head coach about Deandre's defense.

However, Ayton didn't know what he did to deserve Redick's postgame shoutout, he said, per Oh No He Didn't's X, formerly Twitter.

“[I will] be real: I don't know what [Redick] is talking about. I don't even know. I was asking ‘What do you mean?' I just do what I have to do. I thank him, but I ain't know what I did out there,” Ayton said

Deandre Ayton when asked about his defensive effort: "I'mma be real: I don't know what (JJ) talking about. I don't know. I just do what I have to do. I thank him but I ain't know what I did out there" pic.twitter.com/c6YWj4jMFo — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 8, 2025

Perhaps Redick was alluding to the fact that the Lakers held 76ers' Joel Embiid to 16 points on 4-of-21 attempts, including 0-for-6 from deep.

The Lakers will host the Spurs in the NBA Cup's quarter-final on Wednesday.