As the Los Angeles Lakers (17–6) prepare for their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (16–7) on Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video, former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has weighed in on Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul’s recent public criticism of the team’s contention outlook.

Cousins discussed the remarks on the latest episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back, offering a candid and measured response.

“It’s weird for me too,” Cousins said. “Obviously with all the talent in the starting five for the Lakers, you would think otherwise. But it’s weird to hear Rich Paul say that with his biggest client being LeBron James. So to me it’s kinda more to it — it could be strategy down the line. I’m not sure what the strategy is for, but I’m just kinda being optimistic about his words. But it’s weird and I do think there are better teams in the West, so there is some truth to it… but I don’t understand why he would say that.”

“It's weird to hear Rich Paul say this with his biggest client being LeBron James.” DeMarcus Cousins on LeBron's agent saying the Lakers aren't contenders 🗣️ (via @RunItBackFDTV)

pic.twitter.com/wdiTf81Sx6 https://t.co/3v8yiMzDKT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2025

Paul sparked debate earlier this week on the Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul podcast when he questioned the Lakers’ ceiling.

“I personally don't think the Lakers are good enough to be contenders, not right now,” Paul said. “I don't think they have enough to get to WCF… that style of play is gonna be very easy to guard when you get to the playoffs.”

Rich Paul doesn’t consider the Lakers contenders 😳 “I don’t think they have enough to get to WCF… their style of play will be very easy to defend when you get into playoffs” (h/t @NBA__Courtside ) pic.twitter.com/aOl13V0hQF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 9, 2025

Article Continues Below

DeMarcus Cousins calls Rich Paul’s Lakers comments “weird” ahead of NBA Cup vs. Spurs

The comments arrive at a moment when the Lakers have surged despite injuries and rotational challenges. LeBron James, now in his 23rd NBA season, has missed significant time, while Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have shouldered heavy offensive responsibilities to keep Los Angeles near the top of the Western Conference.

Through 23 games, the Lakers hold the No. 2 seed at 17–6 — tied with the Denver Nuggets — and trail only the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, whose historic 23–1 start includes a current 15-game winning streak. James has remained a steadying presence since returning from early-season injury setbacks, averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds across seven appearances while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.

The Lakers now shift their focus to Wednesday’s elimination-style NBA Cup quarterfinal. Their opponent, San Antonio, has emerged as one of the league’s early-season surprises behind strong defensive play, though the Spurs will again be without Victor Wembanyama, who is set to miss his 12th consecutive game as he recovers from a left calf strain. The winner will advance to Las Vegas for the semifinals.

Paul’s critique — and Cousins’ reaction to it — comes at a pivotal juncture. While Los Angeles sits among the league’s strongest records, questions remain about roster depth, playstyle adaptability and long-term playoff viability. Cousins acknowledged that the Western Conference landscape is deep but suggested that Paul’s unusually blunt commentary may be fueled by motivations not yet public.

With Los Angeles entering a defining portion of its schedule, the organization must balance external scrutiny with internal expectations — and Wednesday’s NBA Cup showdown will offer another measure of how far this roster can go.