At the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are second in the Western Conference with a 17-6 record. Their latest victory came against the Philadelphia 76ers 112-108 on Sunday.

However, LeBron James' longtime friend and agent, Rich Paul, said the Lakers don't have what it takes to go far in the playoffs, per the Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul podcast.

Essentially, Paul told Kellerman that the Lakers' style makes them vulnerable to defeat.

“I don’t think they have enough to get to the Western Conference Finals… their style of play will be very easy to defend when you get into playoffs” Paul said.

Last year, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Ultimately, they lost in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On paper, Los Angeles is one of the top teams in the league with James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves.

As of late, James is averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Also, Doncic is averaging 35.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Reaves is averaging 28.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports, a lucractive sports agency.

LeBron James and Rich Paul go way back.

In the early 2000s, a teenage LeBron James first met Paul at Akron-Canton Airport. At the time, Paul was wearing a Warren Moon throwback jersey, which caught James's eye.

From there, a long-term friendship and partnership developed. At every turn, Paul was there for James at virtually every stage of his career.

In 2012, Paul founded Klutch Sports with James as his first client. Today, Klutch Sports is one of the most influential sports agencies.

Recently, Paul helped James exercise his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers.

Amid the swirl of rumors that LeBron is retiring soon, Paul has said he will continue playing.