ThMichigan football has been left scrambling after the firing of Sherrone Moore for cause. Michigan has named Biff Poggi as the interim head coach for the bowl game, but the full-time position needs to be filled. One name that fans are clamoring for is Jesse Minter.

As one fan on X, formerly Twitter, put it, “Jesse Minter, come home!” He was not the only fan asking for Minter to return to the Wolverines. The handle @SupportofUofM said, “Thoughts on who you'd like to see as head coach? My first choice: Jesse Minter.”

Minter will be a popular choice for Michigan fans. Minter was the defensive coordinator for two seasons at Michigan. He coached the 2022 team that won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoffs. The Chargers' defensive coordinator was also there in 2023 when Michigan won the National Championship. He left Michigan with Jim Harbaugh and is currently the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

There is one major impediment to the hiring of Minter, and that is the show-cause penalty he received due to impermissible recruiting violations and a lack of reporting of violations. The one-year show-cause penalty was enacted in the spring of 2025, meaning that Michigan would either need to show a reason to hire Minter or wait for the penalty to expire in the spring of 2026.

Regardless of the penalty, Minter is going to be a hot commodity at both the NCAA and NFL levels. He has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Vanderbilt before moving to Michigan. Minter has been connected to the NFL opening with the Tennessee Titans, but will have a decision to make overall. Fans clearly want him back at Michigan, but he also could be in line for an NFL job. Minter has shown he can coach at both levels, so it is worth watching if fans get their wish.