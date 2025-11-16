Deandre Ayton garnered attention for his postgame comments following the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Ayton is going through the eighth season of his NBA career, his first with the Lakers. He went through some tough stretches during his stints at Phoenix and Portland, not reaching his true ceiling as a player. However, his entry to Los Angeles saw him take a turn for the better, making significant progress as one of the better centers in the league.

Ayton reflected on the team's win after the game, per reporter Dave McMenamin. He stated that the Lakers' recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was a wake-up call for the team, knowing what they needed to do to get back on track.

“I was telling Kleber and Vando…that OKC game woke us up. Coming in with different spirits and understanding like forget the back to back. You know what I'm saying? This is Laker basketball. We're trying to win a game,” Ayton said.

A reporter later asked him about why he's happy to be in Los Angeles. Ayton made his answer very clear with a loud and explicit statement.

“IM F**KING EXCITED. I love everything. I love everybody.”

Another classic postgame interview session with Deandre Ayton. Typing his quotes won’t do it justice. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/wsPUZb46Ed — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 16, 2025

How Deandre Ayton, Lakers played against Bucks

It's clear to see that Deandre Ayton is enjoying his time with the Lakers. Blowing out the Bucks on Saturday was the cherry on top.

Los Angeles was excellent on both sides of the ball. They took a 30-18 lead after the first quarter and didn't slow down, outscoring Milwaukee 35-16 in the second period. Even though the Bucks cut the deficit by 11 in the third quarter, it was too late as the Lakers generated enough offense to fend off a potential rally.

Shot selection, rebounding and steals played big factors in the first half. The Lakers cruised in all three categories by shooting 49% from the field, including 39% from three, while recording 47 rebounds and 13 steals. It was the opposite for the Bucks, who made just 40% of their total shot attempts while grabbing 39 rebounds and having six steals.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles throughout the contest. Luka Doncic led the way with 41 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-19 from the field, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 18-of-20 from the free-throw line. Austin Reaves came next with 25 points and eight assists, Deandre Ayton put up 20 points and 10 rebounds assists, while Jaxson Hayes provided 10 points and six rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 10-4 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are above the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns while trailing the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

After this matchup, the Lakers will be at home for their next contest. They host the Utah Jazz on Nov. 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET.