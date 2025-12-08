Austin Reaves had an excellent highlight with Rui Hachimura during the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Reaves is going through the fifth season of his NBA career, all with the Lakers. He firmly grew into his role as one of the top scorers in the Lakers' offense, shining with his skillset alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Throughout the matchup against Philadelphia, he created an incredible play with Hachimura. It took place midway through the third quarter as Reaves crossed up his defender, went inside the paint, and pulled off a behind-the-head pass to Hachimura, who completed the highlight with a mid-range shot

AUSTIN REAVES ARE YOU SERIOUS??? Loses the defender, then throws an INSANE behind-the-head pass to Rui, who drills the jumper 🤯 LAL-PHI on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/vK0qTeFDGS pic.twitter.com/JyTRYL3Wha — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2025

How Austin Reaves, Lakers played against 76ers

It was an excellent highlight for Austin Reaves to have with Rui Hachimura, helping the Lakers beat the 76ers 112-108.

Both teams traded blows throughout the matchup. Los Angeles trailed 60-53 at halftime but used a strong third quarter and made clutch plays in the fourth period to secure the road win.

Shot selection and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Lakers won in both categories by making 48% of their total shot attempts while creating 25 assists. It wasn't the same for the 76ers as they converted

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including Reaves. He finished with a stat line of 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 3-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line. Luka Doncic led the way with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. LeBron James came next with 29 points and seven rebounds, Hachimura had 17 points and six rebounds, while Deandre Ayton provided 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 17-6 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Denver Nuggets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by five games.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the San Antonio Spurs in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup on Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET.