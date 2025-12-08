On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up another road win with a narrow victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. This game marked the return of Luka Doncic from a brief absence amid the birth of his child, but it was LeBron James who stole the show down the stretch for Los Angeles, delivering two straight clutch jumpers in the final minutes to give his team the victory.

At one point during the game, a fan heckled LeBron James about his receding hairline in a moment that was captured by someone filming courtside.

“You still ain't got no hair though,” said the fan, per Fullcourtpass on X, formerly Twitter.

James then shrugged and responded, “You know what I do got though… plenty of it.”

Heading into this game, there were concerns about how much James' play has fallen off as he approaches the age of 41. Recently, his historic streak of double digit scoring games came to an end during a game against the Toronto Raptors, after very nearly ending in the previous contest against the Phoenix Suns.

However, James looked much more like the version of himself that fans are accustomed to seeing on Sunday evening, torching the Philadelphia defense throughout the night and looking more energized overall. Of course, it helped that his perimeter jumper was falling in this one, which isn't necessarily something that can be relied upon consistently.

Still, it's nice for Lakers fans to know that he can still turn up the heat when necessary.

In any case, the Lakers now sit at 17-6 on the season, well above where most people thought they would be at this point in the year given their flawed roster construction.

The Lakers will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a home game against the San Antonio Spurs as part of the ongoing NBA Cup.