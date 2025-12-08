With the Los Angeles Lakers closing out the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, 112-108, it came with a solid defensive effort, with even head coach JJ Redick shouting out center Deandre Ayton for his performance. As teammates of the Lakers' big man in Ayton has called him amazing for his season thus far, the 27-year-old would downplay his outing in response to his head coach.

In the win over the 76ers, Ayton would record 14 points on a perfect shooting night of making all seven attempts from the field to go along with 12 rebounds and a +10 on the court. However, when Redick praised his defensive outing, Ayton didn't understand it, though he thanked him for the praise.

“[I will] be real: I don't know what (Reddick) is talking about. I don't even know. I was asking ‘What do you mean?' I just do what I have to do. I thank him, but I ain't know what I did out there,” Ayton said, according to the account “Oh No He Didn’t” on X, formerly Twitter.

Deandre Ayton when asked about his defensive effort: "I'mma be real: I don't know what (JJ) talking about. I don't know. I just do what I have to do. I thank him but I ain't know what I did out there" pic.twitter.com/c6YWj4jMFo — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 8, 2025

Lakers' JJ Redick shouts out Deandre Ayton's defensive outing

Article Continues Below

After an unreal performance from Luka Doncic for the Lakers against the 76ers, recording 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists, it would be the defense of the team that stifled Philadelphia when it mattered. Redick would point that out during his press conference after the game, especially pointing out Ayton's “disruptive” play.

“We gave up 60 points in the first half, and then to come back in the second half and defend the way we did was awesome,” Redick said. “And I thought DA, in particular, led on that end of the floor for us. We just talked about it in the locker room; he did a ton of stuff.

“He was in drop being disruptive,” Redick continued. “He was getting loose balls. He was blocking shots. He was switching on to [Tyrese] Maxey. Just whatever we needed him to do on that end of the floor in the second half, he was great.”

At any rate, Ayton and Los Angeles continue to keep it going with the team at 17-6 with their next game on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.