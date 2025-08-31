Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is currently playing for his home country of Slovenia at EuroBasket, and his team find themselves in a precarious situation. Slovenia is currently 0-2 with three games remaining before the next phase of the tournament.

Following the most recent loss for Slovenia at EuroBasket, Luka Doncic laid out what the team has to do in order to make it to the next phases, as per EuroHoops.net.

“The goal is to get out of the group. In both matches so far, we have given our all, we are really giving our all,” Doncic said. “We are here to represent Slovenia and try to win and we will continue to fight. I think we have proven we can do it, all the guys fought, really all credit to everyone. We win and lose as a team. I made a lot of mistakes today and I know that I can be much better. The analysis will be important, and that we prepare as much as possible.”

Slovenia’s most recent loss, 103-95, came on Saturday against France. Doncic finished with 39 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a little over 34 minutes of play. Doncic is the only NBA player on his team’s roster. France on the other hand, was represented by Zacchaire Risacher, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Guerschon Yabusele.

Doncic and Slovenia’s next three games come against Belgium, Israel and Iceland, decidedly less talented opponents than France. Slovenia’s opening game loss came against Poland and former Toronto Raptor and NBA champion Jordan Lloyd who dropped 32 points in the game. Doncic finished with 34 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

While Luka Doncic is focused on EuroBasket at the moment, the Lakers star is fresh off a new contract extension with the team and will report to training camp at the end of September.