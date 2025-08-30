Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and his Slovenia team faced a tough match-up against European giant France at EuroBasket 2025. The pressure was intense from the opening tip, and fans watched closely as Luka tried to carry his team in this high-stakes showdown. Midway through the third quarter, Luka Doncic delivered a stunning ankle-breaker on Mouhammadou Jaiteh, sending the crowd into chaos. The highlight instantly went viral, defining another unforgettable Luka Doncic EuroBasket moment, even in a 103-95 loss.

Luka Doncic with the SMOOTH ankle-breaker 🔥 (via @EuroBasket)pic.twitter.com/7n6WEGPY0L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play was pure skill from the Lakers superstar. To start, Luka kept the dribble low and stayed patient. Then, he attacked with purpose and set up his defender perfectly. Suddenly, the smooth crossover came. Jaiteh stumbled. He slipped. He fell hard. In that moment, the move froze the defense and energized the crowd. It was the spark Slovenia needed, and the Lakers guard delivered it when the team needed momentum the most.

Despite the loss, Luka’s individual performance was spectacular. He finished with 39 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, shooting 8-of-20 from the field, 4-of-10 from three, and an incredible 19-of-20 from the free-throw line. Right after the highlight, commentators praised him, while fans replayed the crossover online within seconds. Clearly, the moment captured everything about Luka Doncic's Slovenia pride and his ability to shine under pressure. After all, the Lakers star blends NBA experience with international flair that few players can match.

Article Continues Below

Moreover, EuroBasket remains a proving ground for the elite, and the Lakers guard thrives on this stage. He sets up teammates, creates space, and delivers big shots. That ankle-breaker showcased more than flashy handles. It revealed composure, confidence, and complete control. This is exactly why Lakers fans believe in his ability to deliver, no matter the stage.

Even after Luka’s highlight, the battle stayed tight before France pulled away late. Slovenia fought hard, but the European giant proved too strong. With every possession mattering, the Lakers standout stayed aggressive, making plays when it counted.

Ultimately, that ankle-breaker became the story despite the loss. Moments like this remind us why Luka Doncic EuroBasket highlights keep fans and basketball lovers talking long after the buzzer.