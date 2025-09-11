Luka Doncic and Slovenia made it all the way to the EuroBasket quarterfinal, but ultimately lost to Germany 99-91. Doncic once again had a spectacular performance, finishing the game with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

One thing Doncic was not too happy about was a technical that he got early in the game, and he couldn't believe that it happened.

“I don't want to talk about the referees. I got a technical after two minutes of play, because I said ‘Hello.' That shouldn't happen in a quarterfinal, no matter who the player is. To not even get a warning – honestly, I don't know what the referees were thinking. The fourth foul at the beginning of the third quarter, something like that has never happened to me,” Doncic said via Basketnews.

Doncic has never been shy of letting the refs in any league know how he feels, and this was no different. That means he may be quick to get a technical, which could hurt the team more than help.

Other than the referees, Doncic believed that he could have played better in the fourth quarter to help get the team a win.

“I'm angry, 100 percent angry,” Doncic said. “I could have done more in the last quarter, I forced shots, I could have been better in key moments, I didn't make the right decisions… Hats off to the guys, we showed we can win. We all fought and gave our best.”

With Slovenia's EuroBasket run over, the next step for Doncic is to get ready for the NBA season. Doncic averaged over 30 minutes in the tournament, but he says that he's ready.

“No panic. I'll have a few days to rest, then the new season starts,” Doncic said.

It was a nice summer run for Doncic, and everybody is excited to see what he will do with the Los Angeles Lakers.