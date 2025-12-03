New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston pulled back the curtain on a wholesome exchange with Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott following his viral touchdown catch back in Week 12. Speaking on ‘Bussin’ With The Boys,' Winston shared that he texted Prescott to congratulate him on becoming the Cowboys’ all-time leading passer.

Winston and Prescott go back. They bonded years earlier as roommates at a Peyton Manning quarterbacks camp. Prescott responded with gratitude. On the clip posted by ‘Bussin’ With The Boys,' Prescott also appeared proud of Winston’s improbable touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions. The moment highlighted not only Winston’s memorable performance but also the genuine friendship between two of the league’s most respected veterans.

Jameis Winston is truly one of the best guys pic.twitter.com/zB6g1fT4Tn — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 2, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Giants' 2025 season, however, has offered little else to celebrate. At 2-11 through 13 weeks, New York sits at the bottom of the NFC East. Defensive breakdowns and offensive inconsistency have been recurring problems.

Their Week 12 loss to the Lions encapsulated their struggles. They showcased miscues, missed opportunities, and a defense unable to get timely stops. After that, the Giants absorbed yet another big loss in Week 13 against the New England Patriots. As such, the broader focus for the franchise has shifted toward draft positioning and long-term rebuilding.

Winston’s individual 2025 campaign reflects the Giants’ instability at the quarterback position. He initially served as QB3 behind Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart. Eventually, Winston has moved up to be the primary backup behind Dart, who has taken over as starter. Winston has seen limited action, playing in just two games so far. He has completed 37 of 65 passes for 567 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. As New York navigates a challenging season, Winston’s leadership and resilience remain among the team’s few bright spots.