As the coaching carousel begins its annual spin, don't be surprised if one name gains real traction across the NFL in the coming days: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

After a tumultuous stint with the New York Jets, it took him no time to find a new team with the 49ers. With what he's done with San Francisco's defense, NFL insider Dianna Russini posited that some teams could make a hard push for Saleh.

“The name that isn’t getting any attention, I think, that I believe will pick up some steam here is Robert Saleh. Right? Like what he’s doing with this 49ers defense with nobody. Think about how many injuries they have, and they’re winning,” said Russini on “Wake Up Barstool.”

The 49ers have a 9-4 record, including a three-game winning streak. They only give up 20.7 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

The 46-year-old Saleh had a 20-36 record during his woeful run with the Jets. But with better personnel on the 49ers, he has shown that he can really help build a winning culture. For Russini, that could be enough for Saleh to get another crack at calling the shots.

“I know he wants to coach again as a head coach. Look, the Jets situation was what it was. I think there were a lot of factors why he didn’t have success, but I also think he learned a lot. So I could see him getting some opportunities, definitely some interviews,” added Russini.

The New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans are two teams with coaching vacancies after letting go of Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan, respectively.