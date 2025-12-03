Undoubtedly, UConn women's basketball is one of the most storied programs in all of college sports. Altogether, they have won 12 national championships and produced some of the biggest names in basketball history.

All under the leadership of head coach Geno Auriemma. Even with all that, there is still one record that stands out. When playing against the University of South Florida, UConn is 34-0 under Auriemma, per ESPN Insights. On Tuesday, No.1 UConn dominated its way to victory over South Florida by a score of 85-51.

The Huskies are the reigning national champions and are off to an 8-0 start. Meanwhile, Auriemma is in the midst of his 40th season as the head coach. Since then, he has turned a program in a state of decay into one of the greatest powerhouses ever established.

Along the way, Auriemma has achieved over 1,200 career wins. In 2006, he was inducted into both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Among the players to have come out of the program are Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Dianna Taurasi, Maya Moore, Swim Cash, Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles, and Paige Bueckers. Currently, Azzi Fudd is destined to join that pantheon of elite talent.

UConn's dominance of South Florida speaks for itself.

In 2002, the Huskies played South Florida for the first time. The final score of that game was 72-56, and that year, Sue Bird, Swim Cash, and Diana Taurasi played. Also on that roster were Tamika Williams and Ashja Jones.

On January 10, 2017, the Huskies won by the largest margin in the history of this matchup, 102-37. Last November, UConn came away victorious by a score of 86-49.

In that game, Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and had three rebounds. Safe to say that no matter how hard the Bulls try, there is no stopping the Huskies.