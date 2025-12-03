When the dust had settled and the World Series parade confetti had been cleared away, fans openly wondered if Game 7 was Max Muncy's final hurrah in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform.

Sure, Muncy was a galvanizing force both in the middle of the order and in the clubhouse, but his third base defense wasn't exactly elite all season long, and he missed 62 games due to bone bruises. Would the Dodgers roll into 2026 with a 35-year-old on the decline in a key position, even if they added some help in free agency?

Ultimately, the answer was yes, as Andrew Friedman and company picked up his option and retained Muncy for 2026, but it did not include an extension for future seasons. Asked about this decision and if he's worried about his future on Foul Territory, Muncy broke down the situation plainly, noting that he trusts the Dodgers and is looking forward to another season in blue and white.

“You know, I think that, I think we've created such a good relationship with, with, you know, Andrew and Brandon and, and Alex and all those guys over there that, you know, there, there's just not really any rush to, to get to that point. Yeah, and that's, that's really how it's always been with me is, you know, we'll, we'll, we'll talk to them and say, Hey, we'd love to discuss something like this,” Muncy explained.

“And they'll, they'll respond back and say, yeah, let's discuss it later on in the year. And, you know, that's really how it is, how it's always gone. And so it's just, you know, I, I don't know what they have in the works with, with who they're looking at.

“You know, obviously I don't get, I don't get up, they don't send out like organizational updates on what they're doing. You know, so I'm sure they're, they're looking at pieces that are out there and, you know, who they might try to go after and all that stuff. And then, you know, what, once that's done, maybe we'll have a discussion. Maybe we won't. You know, I, I honestly don't know. I would love to clearly, but yeah, you know, we just have to see, see how things unfold.”

One of the longest-tenured players in Dodgers history, Muncy has his name on a number of all-time lists, with a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers making him the franchise leader in postseason bombs. While his career is certainly on the back nine, he can still be a contributor at least in 2026, with future seasons largely being dedicated to how he plays this fall, a fact Muncy appears totally fine with moving forward.