With the Los Angeles Lakers in need of a true center, they had seemingly found their answer with the trade for Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. But that trade was not to be as it was shockingly rescinded on Saturday. In the aftermath of the Lakers trade being rescinded, more information has come out regarding why Williams and Dalton Knecht will be going back to their original teams.

It was reportedly the Lakers who chose to withdraw from the trade with the Hornets, citing concerns over Williams’ health, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

In the aftermath of the trade, the Lakers are left thin once again in the frontcourt. Both the Anthony Davis trade and Dalton Knecht trade combined left the Lakers thin on the wing which they solved with the signing of Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract. Max Christe, the team’s starting shooting guard, was traded to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Davis deal.

But with the Williams’ trade being rescinded, the Lakers are in need of immediate help in the frontcourt. They’ve been relying on two-way contract players in Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison, both of whom are limited in the number of NBA games they can appear in.

Jaxson Hayes has been the Lakers’ starting center in the games that Davis missed, as well as the games in the aftermath of the Davis trade. Christian Wood has been sidelined since the start of the season due to injury recovery.

With a full 15-man roster once again, the Lakers have very little avenue to add frontcourt depth. Even if they decide to cut someone and eat salary, the option on the buyout/free agent market are relatively slim.

The Lakers are currently 31-19 and in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They are 9-1 in their last ten games and have won five consecutive games.