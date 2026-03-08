The emotions that spilled out of Victor Wembanyama following the San Antonio Spurs' 25-point comeback to beat the Los Angeles Clippers continued postgame.

Given that the generational talent often cites the importance of progress, ClutchPoints asked Wemby how such a massive victory fits into the bigger picture of what the Spurs have accomplished and continue to shoot for.

“To me, it's very meaningful, that win. It's not a game I see us win two years ago, for sure. It's actually a game I would see us lose by 30 or 40 two years ago.”

Wembanyama's first winning season is taking the NBA by storm. After going 22-60 his rookie year, the Spurs have gone from a typical team with a first overall pick to championship contenders in just two seasons. Following the alluded 116-112 victory vs. the Clippers, the Spurs sit second in the Western Conference at 46-17. With 19 games still to go, they're already won 12 more than last year.

“It's like, even when the opponent is nasty or the opponent is figuring out our game plan, these guys find a way to still have fun. You know what I mean?” Wemby continued in his response to ClutchPoints. “It's not just having fun, but doing the little things that are hard and that make it so that we have lots of fun on the court.”

San Antonio has already had tons of fun during a season that has seen them defeat the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder four times. The Spurs also have now defeated every squad in the Western Conference at least once courtesy of the rally vs. the Clippers.

“That's just a lot of progression on the court. When you see, you know,” Wembanyama concluded to ClutchPoints.

"To me, it's very meaningful. It's not a game I see us win two years ago, for sure. It's actually a game I would see us lose by 30 or 40 two years ago…"⬇️ -talked w/Vic about how, as spectacular as last night's 25-pt comeback was, it falls in line with what #Spurs are building pic.twitter.com/JEC7ysF2cM — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) March 7, 2026

Victor Wembanyama details incredible Spurs victory vs. Clippers

Article Continues Below

Two different times in the last 13 seconds of the victory vs. Los Angeles, San Antonio missed the back end of free throws, yet grabbed an offensive rebound. Wemby gave his thoughts on seeing that kind of fight as his teammates put the finishing touches on the improbable win.

“The fact that we were down 25 and that nobody gave up and that I had limited minutes. I know our starters had limited minutes and everybody that set foot on the court helped in one way or another.”

The Spurs' leading scorer played only 22 minutes vs. Kawhi Leonard and company. He tallied 39 the night before in a hard-fought victory vs. the Detroit Pistons.

“It means a lot to me because, literally, that fourth quarter was all I had,” Wembanyama admitted. “All the effort, it feels like everybody's whole effort, whole energy went into those last minutes.”

With a successful Rodeo Road Trip behind San Antonio, triumphs vs. Detroit and LA started a six-game homestand full of playoff contenders.

“The best thing that I see is that nobody gives up on anything or anybody. Everybody's got everybody's back and that's why I have blind trust in these guys. I mean, I love them so much. It's such a pleasure to play with them, to share the court and just see them every day,” Wemby revealed.

The Spurs face the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets before going back on the road to face the same Clippers team they just knocked off.