One of the biggest questions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering this offseason revolved around the future of wide receiver Mike Evans. Evan remains a productive downfield target despite his age, and although he suffered through an injury setback for most of this past season, he remains a player that other teams might have interest in bringing in.

On Sunday, the team got a major update regarding his potential future in Tampa Bay.

“Wide receiver Mike Evans plans on exploring his options in free agency, per his agent Deryk Gilmore. The Buccaneers’ franchise leader in receiving yards and TDs, Evans will see what the market holds before making a decision on his future,” reported NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Evans is sure to have plenty of suitors as he explores his options in free agency at the age of 32, with his 33rd birthday coming up before next season gets underway.

Article Continues Below

The star missed extensive time this past year after suffering a collarbone injury in a loss against the Detroit Lions, but he was able to return before the end of the year and put up some solid stats, although his impressive streak of 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons came to an end.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are hoping for a bounce-back year from Baker Mayfield after he struggled down the stretch of the 2025 season, and having Evans back in uniform would certainly help out with that quest.

The NFL free agency period is set to begin on March 11.