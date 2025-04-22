Even after 18 years of playoff basketball, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to have love for that aspect of the game. He has so much love for it, it's like it's an addiction.

James has been in the league since 2003, missing the 2004 and 2005 playoffs before appearing in 13 straight postseasons. Since he joined the Lakers in 2018, he's taken part in five of the last seven playoffs, including this year's.

James appreciates the experience of the regular season but admits that it changes significantly when the playoffs come around during an episode of the Mind The Game podcast.

“At this point in my career like, I mean the regular season is fun… but I just only care about the playoffs. I'm all about the process. … When it comes to playoff basketball man it's definitely a drug for sure,” James said.

What's next for LeBron James, Lakers

LeBron James has been through many playoff runs throughout his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers. However, as he expressed, he still gets plenty of motivation for the postseason.

Still playing at a high level as one of the best players in the league, there is still time for James to compete for at least one more championship. However, it will take a lot for the Lakers to reach that point this year.

They currently trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0 in the West First Round after losing Game 1 on Saturday. With them being a notable challenge, as well as potential opponents if Los Angeles advances, they will need to execute their tactics to near perfection if they were to get James a chance to return to the NBA Finals.

The Lakers will look to even up the series against the Timberwolves in Game 2. The contest will take place on April 22 at 10 p.m. ET.