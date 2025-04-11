Luka Doncic made his return to Dallas on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers squared off against the Dallas Mavericks for the final game of their road trip. The Mavericks honored Luka Doncic with a pregame tribute video that made the former Dallas star emotional. While Doncic admitted getting emotional during the video, it's interesting to see how his new Lakers teammates reacted to the moment. Following the Lakers' 112-97 win against the Mavericks, Austin Reaves spoke about how he felt during the Luka Doncic tribute video, as per Spectrum SportsNet.

“To be honest, I didn't want to look at him cause I knew he was going to be emotional as anybody was. I was watching the video. . .over by Bron. I was getting goosebumps, emotional, and I knew if I looked at him it would be more, so I kind of just kept my eyes up, and I think everybody had the same reaction,” Austin Reaves said. “For him to go out and have a performance like that, you could tell how the stadium reacted, how much he meant to this community, to this team, and I'm just happy he's on our team now.”

In Doncic's return to Dallas for the first time as an opponent, he finished with a game-high 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. He shot 16-of-28 from the field and 7-of-10 from the three-point line. He had 31 of his 45 points in the first half alone.

“We know we got somebody that can go win us a game on any day,” Reaves continued. “Like JJ said, he's a killer. I expected this from him. . .That's just who he's been since he's been in the league. Anytime he gets challenged, he responds in a positive way and just continues to get better. It's really just a beautiful thing to see if you enjoy basketball. To see somebody dominate the game like he does offensively, it's really just a beautiful thing.”

Doncic has played in 27 games now with the Lakers, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He's averaged 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Aside from the emotions running high due to Doncic's return, the Lakers also managed to clinch a playoff spot with the win. The Lakers assured themselves no worse than a top six finish in the West, ensuring that they do not have to go through the play-in. The last two seasons under former head coach Darvin Ham, the Lakers had to go through the play-in to ultimately reach the playoffs.