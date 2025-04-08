Austin Reaves’ rise from undrafted guard to key contributor for the Los Angeles Lakers has continued to draw national attention. Now in his fourth NBA season, the 26-year-old is not only putting up career numbers but also receiving comparisons that highlight the magnitude of his growth. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, one Western Conference executive took the praise to a new level, calling Reaves the best undrafted player since Hall of Famer Ben Wallace.

“He's the best undrafted player since Ben Wallace, and that guy's a Hall of Famer,” the executive told ESPN.

Reaves, who entered the league in 2021-22 without hearing his name called on draft night, has steadily improved each season. This year, he is averaging career-highs with 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range across 70 games.

Over the Lakers’ last 15 contests, Reaves has taken his game to another level. He is averaging 25.5 points, 5.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc. His production during this stretch has helped fuel the Lakers’ late-season surge and strengthen their position in the Western Conference standings.

The leap has sparked conversations about Reaves' long-term ceiling. If his recent performance becomes the norm heading into the 2025-26 season, he could emerge as a legitimate All-Star candidate or even contend for an All-NBA selection. His improvement also makes him a strong candidate for this year’s Most Improved Player Award. Last season, Reaves averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.4% from three over 82 games.

Ben Wallace comparison underscores Austin Reaves’ rare rise as key undrafted piece for Lakers

The comparison to Ben Wallace carries weight. Wallace, also undrafted, played 16 NBA seasons and became one of the most dominant defenders in league history. He was a four-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Defensive First Team selection, and made five All-NBA teams — including three Second Team and two Third Team selections. Wallace helped lead the 2004 Detroit Pistons to a historic NBA Finals upset over the star-studded Lakers, preventing what could have been a four-peat for the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal-led squad. Wallace later had his jersey retired by the Pistons and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

While Austin Reaves’ career trajectory differs from Ben Wallace’s role and skill set, the executive’s comparison speaks to the rare impact Reaves has made as an undrafted player on a contending team. His offensive efficiency, court vision, and shooting versatility have made him a reliable option for head coach JJ Redick as the Lakers push for postseason success.

With the win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, the Lakers improved to 48-30 and gained additional leverage in the race for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The 126-99 victory pushed Los Angeles 1.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets (47-32) and two games ahead of the Golden State Warriors (46-32) in the standings.

The Lakers will look to build on that momentum Tuesday night when they face the Thunder (64-14) again at 8:00 p.m. ET in the second game of their mini-series.