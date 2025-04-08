The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night at Paycom Center. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are questionable on the team's injury report. James is dealing with a left groin strain, while Doncic has a right groin strain.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Thunder.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic injury status vs. Thunder

Both players appeared on the Lakers' injury report following Sunday's 126-99 win over the Thunder. James played 34 minutes, posting 19 points, three rebounds and seven assists on 9-of-16 shooting. Doncic played 37 minutes, posting 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 11-of-20 shooting.

James missed seven games with a left groin strain in early March, while Doncic has battled several nagging injuries while working his way back into shape following an extended absence earlier this season. Questionable tags for both players on Tuesday indicate they are managing their groin ailments but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Thunder.

Following Sunday's win, the Lakers hold a 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the Western Conference's third seed with four remaining. After Tuesday's rematch with the Thunder, Los Angeles will close the season with matchups against the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have clinched the West's top seed and hold a two-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's top seed. Sunday's loss marked Oklahoma City's largest margin of defeat this season and its second time losing consecutive games. Mark Daigneault's squad had won 18 of its previous 19 games before the pair of losses.

Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent are also questionable for the Lakers on Tuesday. Reaves and Finney-Smith are tending to ankle ailments, while Vincent has a left knee injury.

So, regarding whether LeBron James and Luka Doncic are playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the Lakers will look to manage the loads of their top players with the playoffs approaching. However, they'll need to win a few more games to secure the third seed in the West playoff picture.

Lakers injury report

Luka Doncic: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Groin; Strain

Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Effusion

Rui Hachimura: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Patellar; Tendinopathy

Bronny James: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Illness; –

LeBron James: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Groin; Strain

Maxi Kleber: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Foot; Surgery Recovery

Austin Reaves: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain

Gabe Vincent: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Effusion

Thunder injury report

Ousmane Dieng: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Alex Ducas: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Quad; Strain

Ajay Mitchell: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Great Toe; Surgery

Nikola Topic: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery

Jaylin Williams: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain