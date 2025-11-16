The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, thanks in large part to the play of Austin Reaves, and the 27-year-old has furthered his place in franchise history as a result.

Reaves posted 25 points with the help of a 5-of-9 shooting night from distance in the Lakers’ 119-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. In doing so, he moved past Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to become seventh on the franchise’s all-time 3-point list.

After the contest, Reaves asked media members if the team had shot over 40 percent from 3-point range. The group informed him that Los Angeles had only shot 39.4 percent from downtown, and his response was deserving of a chuckle.

“S—-. In Arkansas we round that up,” Reaves told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after the win.

The showing was not particularly surprising given how Reaves has performed so far this season. Across 11 games, he has averaged 28.3 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while shooting around 48 percent from the field and 33 percent from range.

The Arkansas native has been a key contributor during LeBron James’ absence. With James nearing a return, it remains to be seen how both he and Reaves will coexist with Luka Doncic.

The Lakers’ recent win over the Bucks concluded a five-game road trip that saw them go 3-2. The group won their final two games of the gauntlet following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which may have served as a needed jolt of urgency.

“You got to find moments to recapture what makes you a good basketball team,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick told Spectrum SportsNet. “I think over the last 24 hours we've done that.”

Los Angeles is now 10-4 on the year and will host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.