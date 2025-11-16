The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling recently, winners of two straight games after Saturday evening's blowout road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. This helped Los Angeles put an ugly start to their road trip, with blowout losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks, in the rearview mirror.

The question on everyone's mind for the Lakers is when LeBron James will be back in the lineup. Earlier this week, it was reported that James had been practicing with the team's G League squad in South Bay, and on Sunday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania dropped the latest update on the king's status.

“LeBron James has been reassigned back to the Lakers from NBA G League South Bay and will be a full participant at Lakers practice on Monday, sources tell ESPN. James completed multiple days of practices and 5-on-5 sessions this week in the G League and his debut is nearing,” reported Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, it's unclear when exactly James' return to the lineup will be. The Lakers amazingly have just one game in the next seven days–on Tuesday at home against the Utah Jazz–which some had been circling as a potential James return date for some time now.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles currently sits at 10-4 due to continued excellence from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, as well as unexpected contributions from role players like Deandre Ayton. Their game against the Jazz is set to tip off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.