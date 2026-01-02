Even with key starting lineup cogs such as Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, and Terance Mann out due to injury or illness in their New Year's Day clash against the Houston Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets decided to bring Cam Thomas, the team's best pure scorer, off the bench. Instead, head coach Jordi Fernandez opted to start rookies Drake Powell and Danny Wolf, with the two combining to shoot 7-19 from the field for a total of 17 points in a 120-96 defeat.

Meanwhile, Thomas, in just 23 minutes off the bench, scored 21 points on an efficient 8-13 shooting from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc. It's just clear at this point that Thomas is not going to be much of a priority for the Nets moving forward as he'll be entering unrestricted free agency at season's end and will presumably be taking his talents elsewhere.

For what it's worth, the Nets guard got former teammate Kevin Durant's stamp of approval, with the Rockets star urging teams to take a chance on Thomas.

“I feel like Cam has a bright future. It just takes somebody to believe in his talent and his skill,” Durant said, via Erik Slater, Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. “Hopefully somebody takes a chance on Cam and gives him what he deserves and puts the ball in his hands and builds around him and lets him grow into a player. Hopefully a team puts some trust in him.”

Is Nets guard Cam Thomas underappreciated?

Durant is an enjoyer of pure hoops seeing as he's arguably the best one on one scorer the league has ever seen. This is why the Rockets star believes that a team that would empower Thomas could end up benefitting from an archetype of player that seems to be going out of style nowadays.

“Scorers and guys that score the basketball at a high rate, they get taken for granted in this league a bit. We’re so used to loving defenders and playmakers and guys that can be connectors, sometimes scorers get taken for granted,” Durant added.