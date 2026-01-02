Alperen Sengun provided the NBA's first points of 2026 during the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Sengun is going through his fifth season in the league with the Rockets. He made his way up the ranks as one of the best centers around, elevating Houston back into the realm of playoff contention. This season, he hopes to get them into the room for title contention.

Houston enjoyed getting through the 2025 portion of this season, going 20-10 in its 30 contests. Sengun wanted to help set the tone to begin the new year, starting with his first bucket against Brooklyn. He got the ball inside the arc as he got to work, bullying his way into the paint for the basket at the rim.

How Alperen Sengun, Rockets played against Nets

It was a solid bucket for Alperen Sengun to knock down as he led the Rockets to an easy 120-96 blowout win over the Nets to begin 2026.

The game started out close as Houston only led 26-20 after the first quarter. Despite this, the Rockets continued to grow their lead as they exploded in the third quarter with a 37-25 display, something that Brooklyn never recovered from.

Six players scored in double-digits for Houston in the win, including Sengun. He finished with a stat line of 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Amen Thompson led the team in scoring with 23 points and four rebounds. Kevin Durant came next with 22 points and 11 assists, Tari Eason had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jabari Smith Jr. put up 14 points and six rebounds, while Reed Sheppard provided 14 points and three blocks.

Houston improved to a 21-10 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Los Angeles Lakers and 1.5 games above the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they trail the Denver Nuggets by one game and San Antonio Spurs by two games.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the Rockets will look forward to their next matchup. They remain on the road as they face the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET.